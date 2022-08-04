Get ready for dancing bartenders and cocktails at Lincoln’s Be At One

Lincoln’s newest bar Be At One will open on the High Street in the former Curiosity Shop next week, promising “cocktails, bartenders dancing, and unforgettable nights on the tiles”.

There will be a menu showcasing over 100 cocktails at the bar, which will open on Tuesday, August 9 after more than £750,000 worth of investment. Customers can also request cocktails that are not on the menu and the skilled bartenders will try and mix them up.

The bar, managed by Stonegate Pub Group, will feature an electric colour scheme with teal, pink and blue furnishings throughout. Gold and silver accents complete the space, with LED walls, ceilings, and neon signs lighting up the night to create the perfect setting for a boogie.

The bar’s spacious terrace aims to become the “go-to spot for sundowners in Lincoln” and Be At One’s renowned Happy Hour will offer 2-4-1 cocktails every day.

In addition to the official opening on Tuesday, the bar will also be hosting a grand launch party on Saturday, August 13 – book a table here.

Oskar Wozniak, General Manager at Be At One Lincoln, said: “Everybody loves a cocktail, so it goes without saying that we can’t wait to finally be opening in Lincoln for the very first time.

“Our team is ready and raring to go, bringing their excitement and energy to every cocktail they serve; with such an impressive cocktail list, venue, and playlists, locals can look forward to sampling some of the best cocktails around. We hope everyone loves it as much as we do!”

Be At One Lincoln will be open daily at the following times:

Monday to Wednesday – 4.30pm-1am

Thursday – 4.30pm-2am

Friday – 3pm-2am

Saturday – 12pm-2am

Sunday – 3pm-1am

Be At One has dozens of locations in the south of England, but this Lincoln site will be the first of its kind in the Lincolnshire area when it opens next week.