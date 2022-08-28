Grimsby mum thankful for YMCA school uniform swapshop
“If it wasn’t for this my kids may have no uniform”
A mum-of-four on Universal Credit in Grimsby has been feeling the pressure of the cost of uniforms ahead of her children going back to school in September.
Emma Pickersgill has children at three different schools, but the uniform is an expense she struggles to afford and she told BBC Look North that for one child alone costs her around £140.
She recently attended a new school uniform swapshop held at the YMCA in Grimsby and told BBC Look North: “I can’t afford it. I’m on Universal Credit. As much as you try as a parent, sometimes you need that help, you need that support. People who judge, that’s their own problem.”
Emma is one of many parents who has been helped by the uniform swap shop and she added: “If it wasn’t for this my kids may have no uniform.”