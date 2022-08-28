Police name victim in River Witham murder enquiry

Update, 11am, 28 August

We continue to investigate the murder of a man following the recovery of a body from the River Witham at Waterside North on 24 August. It is believed the man had entered the water at the same location in the early hours of Sunday 21 August.

The victim is believed to be 45-year-old Igors Petrovs, although formal identification is yet to take place.

We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have information in relation to the death. Police are particularly keen to hear from any motorists who were driving along Waterside North at around 0030 hrs Sunday 21 August who may have witnessed the incident. We are appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage that may be of interest to our investigation.

Two men, aged 41 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman, aged 45 years, has been arrested for conspiracy to commit murder. All three remain in custody.

If you have any information that can help in our investigation you can now report via our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM22C89-PO1

Update, 10.14am, 27 August:

Following our initial enquiries, we will now be treating this as a murder investigation. We would like to renew our appeal and ask anyone who has information that might be relevant to our investigation to call 101 with incident reference number 97 of 24 August.

Two men, aged 41 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Update, 4.02pm, 26 August:

We now believe that we know the identity of the man whose body was sadly found in the River Witham early on Monday morning.

We are awaiting final confirmation, and next of kin have been made aware.

Original release 9.05am, 24 August:

An enquiry has been launched after a body has been found in the River Witham in Lincoln today (24 August).

Officers are currently on scene in Waterside North area of Lincoln following a report that what appeared to be a body was in the water at 8.24am.

The person in the water has now been recovered.

At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the person’s identity.

We are currently on scene and Waterside North and South are closed. Please avoid the area.

If you have any information that can help in our investigation, please call 101 quoting incident 97 of 24 August.

