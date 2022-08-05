High value timber stolen from construction site near Grantham

Police would like to speak with this man

We would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a high value theft.

A construction site was broken into and a large amount of timber was stolen.

The offenders were using a Navy BMW X3 and a large curtain sided Lorry on cloned numbers plates.

If you have any information to help our enquiry, please contact us 101 using reference number 22000340647.

Alternatively you can email us at [email protected] – please use the reference number as the heading.