“It’s just not fair”: Thieves raid adored Lincolnshire farm park

The team at the park are desperate to find the culprits

Thieves have pillaged a local farm park attraction, leaving owners pleading for help to catch the culprits.

Tattershall Farm Park, loved by families for its animal enclosures, play parks and other activities, was targeted just after midnight and into the early hours of the morning on Monday, August 8.

The team at the park said the farm’s store of tools was almost entirely gutted in the raid. These were used to build and fix pens and fixtures around the park. As a result, work on improvements like a new parrot pen have been halted.

As well as the theft of a Quad bike, paddocks, workshop doors and fencing were all damaged by the burglars.

In addition, tools had been loaded unceremoniously into the attraction’s barrel trains, which were then abandoned at the end of Marsh Lane.

A post on the Tattershall Farm Park Facebook page asking for local CCTV footage and information has been shared more than 1,000 times online.

The park said: “They made several trips and two cars were seen at 3.55am and 3.59am and then a white van was seen around 4.30am.

“If you have ANY information please, our crime number is 22000458536 Lincolnshire Police. Please help if you know anything or have any CCTV footage that might help us out – it’s possible they drove down Lodge Road towards Woodhall Spa.”

Their appeal garnered a huge response from locals, inspiring owners to post a photo of their daughter on the quad.

“We’re overwhelmed by the love you guys have shared with us since we broke the news of a break in in the early hours of this morning.

“We know lots of you want to help, so please keep your eyes peeled and report anything suspicious. Some of our lovely Facebook friends even offered to set up a go fund me, we’d like you to keep your money and spend it on your loved ones (times are tough). You can help instead by visiting our farm, sharing our posts, and if you haven’t already leaving us a recommendation.

“Here’s a photo of our little girl on the quad, it was a pivotal moment for our farm as before the quad we moved everything , everywhere with a barrow. It made our teams life so much easier when we were able to afford to buy the quad.

“A few years on and the children have grown. In this photo (with the stolen wacker plate) we bought just before lockdown (they were excited to ‘help’ to put paths in around the farm.)

“So, if you see or hear of anyone selling a red quad, or a wacker plate or a whole bunch of Makita tools, chainsaws, hedge cutters, Jerry cans etc etc) then please help us track them down and find the culprits. It’s just not fair.”

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “This relates to Incident 86 of 8 August. We received a call from Tattershall Farm Park at 8.45am this morning (8 August) with reports of a break-in which occurred on the premises overnight. The investigation is ongoing and officers are currently following various lines of enquiry.”