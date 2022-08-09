Overnight road closure for final Grimsby Toll Bar roundabout works
The works will be completed by the end of August
North East Lincolnshire Council and its regeneration partner, EQUANS, will be delivering the final works on the Toll Bar roundabout improvement scheme between Monday August 22 and Friday August 26, subject to weather conditions.
The final elements of works include installation of new anti-skid surface and carriageway lining. The works will be taking place overnight to try and avoid impact on peak-time travel.
The A16 north and south bound will remain open under two-way traffic signals. However, Station Road will be closed in both directions from 9pm until 5am and a signed diversion route will be in place.
North East Lincolnshire Council and EQUANS would like to apologise in advance for any disturbances this may cause and assure you that the work will be completed as quickly and safely as possible. Again, we would like to remind people that bad weather may impact the project timescales.