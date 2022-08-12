It’s official: Lincolnshire moved into drought status

Lincolnshire has been moved on Friday into drought status by the National Drought Group, chaired by the Environment Agency, as the UK deals with the driest summer in fifty years.

Prolonged dry weather, including July’s and this week’s heatwaves have led to low rainfall level, with reduced river flows and groundwater levels and the dryness of the land.

The Environment Agency executive director, Harvey Bradshaw, explained that the “current high temperatures we are experiencing have exacerbated pressures on wildlife and our water environment.”

James Brackenbury a drought manager for Environment Agency in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, said: “We are committed at all levels within the Environment Agency to plan for and respond to drought.

“We’ve already been taking action to protect the environment; monitoring rivers and groundwaters, working with water companies and sending teams out to help wildlife in difficulty.

“We’ve also been working with farmers, businesses and other abstractors to manage water availability and ensure that they get the water they need while maintaining our protection of the environment.

“Please report any environmental concerns to our help line on 0800 807060.”

The last drought in England was in 2018.

Today, the National Drought Group members agreed to:

Recognise the new risks and impacts associated with the current outlook.

Ensure water companies are following their Drought plans.

Continue working collaboratively across sectors to manage current impacts – working together to balance water needs and conserve water.

Action is being taken by Government and other bodies to manage the impacts of the drought, including: