Local Neighbourhood Plan referendum for Branston and Mere communities

Residents must be registered to vote in order to take part

A local referendum will be held on Thursday 22 September on a Neighbourhood Plan developed by Branston and Mere Parish Council for the area.

Neighbourhood Plans give communities direct power to develop a shared vision for their neighbourhood and shape the development and growth of their local area.

A Neighbourhood Plan directly affects decision-making on planning matters so it’s important residents in the Branston and Mere parish use their vote in the upcoming referendum.

Date of Referendum: Thursday 22 September 2022

Polling Day: Thursday 22 September 2022

Poll cards have already been sent out which will indicate the voter’s polling station. If anyone within the Branston and Mere parish who is eligible to vote has not received a poll card, please contact the Council on 01529 414155.

Last Date for applying to register: Midnight on Tuesday 6 September

Last Date for applying for a postal vote: 5pm on Wednesday 7 September

Last Date for applying for a proxy: 5pm on Wednesday 14 September

There are planned Royal Mail worker strikes throughout August and September, so to avoid postal responses being delayed:

Anyone wanting to make an application to vote by post or proxy at this referendum is encouraged to do so as soon as possible and to return forms by email if possible. Forms can be downloaded from www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter or requested from North Kesteven District Council; the team can accept scanned copies of completed forms or very clear photographs at [email protected] .

. Anyone who has applied for a postal pack should expect delivery around 31 August 2022 and is encouraged to complete and return these promptly to avoid any delays due to the postal worker strike action.

More information regarding voting at the Referendum can be found at: https://bit.ly/3wBxta7

Residents of Branston and Mere are encouraged to go online and view the plans before responding to the referendum at: https://bit.ly/3PMn6ag

For further information, please contact the Partnerships team of the District Council by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone on 01529 414155.