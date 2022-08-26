Huge Lincoln bridge steampunk mural is ready as festival begins

The Brayford underpass in Lincoln now has an extra splash of colour, thanks to the completion of a 20-metre steampunk-inspired mural.

The mural was designed by James Mayle and Luke St Clair-Pedroza of Imageskool, who specialise in graffiti art and have completed pieces across the country over the years.

This particular piece of street art was commissioned by Lincoln BIG as part of the Lincoln Creates project – bidding to make the city a more vibrant place.

Work began at the mural on Tuesday, August 23 and was finally completed at around 1pm on Friday – bringing to an end hours of meticulous spray painting and design matching.

It will compliment the artwork on the opposite wall under Wigford Way Bridge, also created by James and Luke, back in 2019 when they made a William IV-inspired mural.

James and Luke told The Lincolnite: “We’re really pleased with it. Based on the public’s response so far and while we were creating it, people seem to love it.

“It’s been really nice to engage with everyone, we’ve had people from over the river shouting over to say how much they like it.

“Ever since we painted the other side we have had people asking when the other wall will be done, so it felt like a matter of time really.”

The mural sets a sweeping landscape dating back to the industrial revolution, with nods to the city in the form of Newport Arch and, of course, the steampunk festival held every year in Lincoln.

The timing of the mural couldn’t be any better, as it was finished on the day of the opening ceremony for The Asylum Steampunk Festival here in Lincoln. The annual event will run until Monday.