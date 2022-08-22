Man arrested after teen injured in Lincoln ‘hit and run’
The boy was knocked off his bike
We are appealing for help to locate a vehicle after a teen was injured in a fail to stop in Lincoln this afternoon.
At around 3.30pm today (22 August), we received reports that a vehicle collided with a 13-year-old boy who was on his pushbike and left the scene. This happened just off Sincil Bank and Portland Street.
Thankfully the boy’s injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
We are appealing for help to locate a blue five-door saloon Vauxhall Astra with a partial registration of CV55. It is believed to have significant front-end damage.
If you can help, there are a number of ways you can get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 267 of 22 August.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 267 of 22 August in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.