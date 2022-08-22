Man arrested after teen injured in Lincoln ‘hit and run’

The boy was knocked off his bike

We are appealing for help to locate a vehicle after a teen was injured in a fail to stop in Lincoln this afternoon.

At around 3.30pm today (22 August), we received reports that a vehicle collided with a 13-year-old boy who was on his pushbike and left the scene. This happened just off Sincil Bank and Portland Street.

Thankfully the boy’s injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

We are appealing for help to locate a blue five-door saloon Vauxhall Astra with a partial registration of CV55. It is believed to have significant front-end damage.

If you can help, there are a number of ways you can get in touch.