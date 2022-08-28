Man arrested as police investigate attempted murder in Holbeach
A man was seriously injured in the alleged stabbing
We were called to the High Street in Holbeach at just after 1am this morning to a report of a stabbing.
A man, aged in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. We do not believe his injuries are life threatening.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information that could assist our investigation.
If you were in the area at the time, and may have dashcam footage, please get in touch. Call 101 with reference number 39 of 28 August if you can help.