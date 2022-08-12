Man charged over Spalding stabbing incident

Update, 11am, 12 August:

Tione Moodie, aged 19, of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, has been charged with GBH in connection with this incident.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 12 August.

Update, 4.30pm, 10 August:

We have this afternoon arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, in connection with an incident in Westlode Street, Spalding, last night.

Detective Inspector Rich Nethercott, who is leading our investigation, said: “We acted quickly on intelligence relating to this incident and made an arrest in Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, today.

“I understand that these events may be unsettling for the local community, but I’d like to provide reassurance that we are not looking for anyone else at this stage.

“As part of our investigation, we are still appealing for anyone with information to make contact with us. Even the smallest detail could prove crucial, so please get in touch.”

If you have information, you can get in touch in one of the following ways:

Call 101, quoting Incident 434 of 9 August.

Email [email protected] putting “Incident 434 of 9 August” in the Subject line.

putting “Incident 434 of 9 August” in the Subject line. Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Original release, 9 August:

We are investigating an assault which happened just before 8.45pm on Tuesday 9 August, in the Castle Sports Centre area, Westlode Street, Spalding. A man in his late teens has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, described as a stab wound.

It is reported there was a group of teenagers in the area at the time. We would like to hear from anyone who can help with our inquiries.

Detective Inspector Vickie Ward, said: “I understand that this will be of concern to the local community. We will be carrying out several lines of inquiry to collect and preserve evidence and to identify anyone involved.”

Please contact the Force Control Room on 101, quoting incident 434 of 9 August or alternatively through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. In an emergency dial 999.

Note: Location amended to Westlode Street