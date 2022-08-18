Man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Lincoln

He has been named by police

Salim Ahmed Alim, aged 39, of George Boole Drive in Lincoln has been charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 18 August.

He was arrested after a woman in her 40s suffered serious injuries.

We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward with any details they can share to help our investigation.

If you have information which can help us, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

By calling 101 quoting incident 57 of 17 August.

By emailing [email protected] incident 57 of 17 August in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

We have launched an investigation after a woman has suffered multiple injuries at a property in George Boole Drive, Lincoln.

Officers were alerted by the ambulance service that a woman in her 40’s had suffered significant injuries at 4.10am this morning (17 August).

On arrival, they found a woman with what is believed to be stab wounds to her back, arm and chest. She received treatment on the scene before being transported to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

Following a swift response by officers, a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder 13 minutes after the call was received. He remains in police custody.

We believe this is an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Officers remain on scene and in the local area today while we carry out enquiries.

We are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward with any details they can share to help our investigation.

