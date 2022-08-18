Appeal after alleged assault in The Scene, Lincoln

We are appealing for help to identify the man in this image who we believe may be able to help us with our enquiries into an alleged assault in The Scene in Lincoln.

The man pictured is described as having medium length dark coloured hair, and is wearing a T-shirt, jeans and white trainers.

It was reported than a man in his 20s was approached by an unknown man who bit him on the left side of the neck causing an injury. He also reported being punched in the head causing minor bruising.

If you know the person in the image, please contact us. There are a number of ways to get in touch: Please email [email protected] quoting crime reference number 22000379383 in the subject line.

Or call 101 quoting 22000379383.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can report any information via CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.