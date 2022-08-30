Man charged with GBH following reports of stabbing in Holbeach

Joshua Marshall, aged 20, of High Street, Holbeach, has been charged with GBH, possession of an offensive weapon and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

He was remanded into custody and will be attending Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday) for a remand hearing.

We were called to the High Street in Holbeach just after 1am in the early hours of Sunday morning to a report of a stabbing.

We would like to thank the public for their help following an appeal for information which we released at the weekend.

Original release:

We were called to the High Street in Holbeach at just after 1am this morning to a report of a stabbing. A man, aged in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. We do not believe his injuries are life threatening.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information that could assist our investigation. If you were in the area at the time, and may have dashcam footage, please get in touch. Call 101 with reference number 39 of 28 August if you can help.