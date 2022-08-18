Man found on Lincoln street with life threatening injuries

We are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was found with life-threatening injuries in Lincoln.

We received a report from hospital staff that a man had been brought in by ambulance crews with serious injuries. It be believed he was found by a member of the public at the junction of Ripon Street and Chequers Court in the lower area of Lincoln High Street at around 2.40am on 16 August.

His condition is described as life-threatening, and he remains in hospital. We are attempting to trace next of kin, but have so far been unable to locate them, and would appeal to anyone who believes they might know this man to get in touch.

At this stage we are keeping an open mind about the cause of the injuries and we would like to understand more about the circumstances in which they were sustained.

There may be a number of witnesses who can help our investigation who may have seen the man at around the time he was found injured, or in the hours before. The injured man is described as white, around 5ft 8 inches tall with a slim build, and short brown hair. He was wearing a brown T-shirt, black jeans, and light blue shoes.

We are particularly keen to speak with a man and a woman who we believe were with him around the time he had been found injured. These people are not suspects. We hope that they can provide information about the man’s movements that night, or provide information about how he sustained his injuries.

The woman is described as having red hair and in her mid 30s. The man is described as tall and thin wearing a cap and a black coloured shirt. They left via Monson Street in the direction of the city centre.

We are also keen to see any dashcam, mobile phone footage, doorbell footage, or CCTV of the High Street area between 1am and 3am on August 16.

If you have information which could help, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

By calling 101 quoting incident 200 of 17 August.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 200 of 17 August in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous,