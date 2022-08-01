Man jailed for nine years after fatal A16 crash near Boston

A 37-year-old man has been jailed after one woman died and another was seriously injured

On the evening of Friday 28 January 2022, Billy Kinsella, of Hook Road, Goole, was driving his white BMW 4-series car on the A16 towards Algakirk.

At around 9.45pm that evening he crossed over into the opposing lane and collided with a silver Toyota Yaris, killing Linda Harris, the 76-year-old female passenger, and seriously injuring the female driver, who was aged 72.

Kinsella had driven his BMW along the A16 with a deflated tyre. Witnesses had made calls to the police reporting that he was losing control, with one caller still on the phone as she came across the collision.

Witnesses described the driving as ‘erratic’ and ‘being all over the place’, slowing down, speeding up and swerving across the centre lines.

The two women in the Yaris had travelled from Waddington to Sutterton to attend an emergency vets appointment. As they travelled home, the car driven by Kinsella crashed virtually head on into them.

Sadly, the passenger died at the scene and the driver suffered serious life changing injuries, from which she is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Kinsella was arrested at the scene. The court heard he initially denied being the driver but was identified by witnesses.

He was charged with five offences; causing death by dangerous driving; causing serious injury by dangerous driving; driving while disqualified; driving without insurance; failing to provide a sample for analysis.

He previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Friday 29 July, at Lincoln Crown Court. He was sentenced to 9 years in prison and was disqualified from driving for 5 years extended by 4 years.

Detective Inspector James Kirk, Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The dangerous and reckless manner of driving demonstrated by Billy Kinsella was carried out without a thought for the safety of anyone else.

“He had no lawful reason to be driving a vehicle and by doing so committed serious offences leading up to the collision that so tragically killed Linda Harris and critically injured the driver.

“The two ladies had been out taking a pet to the emergency vets at Sutterton when they became victims of Kinsella’s actions. Specialist officers and staff attended the scene and have completed a detailed and thorough investigation leading up to this sentencing.

“We will not tolerate standards of driving such as that carried out by Billy Kinsella on the evening of 28 January. Reducing serious collisions is a high priority for the force and we will continue to do everything we can to make our roads safer.

“My heartfelt thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of both Linda and Patricia following this outcome.”