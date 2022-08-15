Market Rasen restaurant vows swift comeback from one-star hygiene rating
It was recently given a one star rating by council inspectors
The manager of a hotel and restaurant in Market Rasen responded to their recent one star hygiene rating, promising she’ll be “getting a five star rating on our revisit shortly”.
The Advocate Arms Hotel on Queen Street was inspected on July 7 before the new one star rating was made public by the Food Standards Agency this week.
Inspectors deemed that improvement is necessary in both ‘hygienic food handling’ and the ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’.
The rating report adds that major improvement is necessary in the ‘management of food safety’.
Katie Pywell, General Manager at the Advocate Arms Hotel, told The Lincolnite: “We’re very disappointed to receive this low hygiene rating at a recent visit.
“Excellent food hygiene standards are essential to our business which is clearly not reflected in this food hygiene score.
“There are however structural items that need to be and will be addressed as quickly was possible.
“However we feel that in our opinion these have been dealt with harshly and inconsistently.
“Our staff are trained to the highest possible standards on food hygiene regulations and understand the importance of cleanliness and record keeping.
“We would like to impress on our customers that the highest possible standards are maintained at all times at the Advocate and we look forward to getting a five star rating on our revisit shortly.”