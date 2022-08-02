56 mins ago

Motorway closed after serious M180 crash near Scunthorpe

Traffic being diverted
| Photo: Google Maps

Update: A teenage boy has been seriously injured – read more here.

The motorway was closed causing traffic delays after a serious crash on the M180 near Scunthorpe on Tuesday morning.

Humberside Police said shortly after 7.15am that emergency services were in attendance on the M180 eastbound, near to the junction of the M181. The crash involved a lorry and a van.

The M180 near Scunthorpe is closed in both directions between junctions two and three.

National Highways said it is unclear how long the road will be closed with police investigation work and recovery of the vehicles needed to be completed – see more information about the diversion route here.

The Lincolnite contacted Humberside Police for further information.