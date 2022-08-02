Motorway closed after serious M180 crash near Scunthorpe
Traffic being diverted
Update: A teenage boy has been seriously injured – read more here.
The motorway was closed causing traffic delays after a serious crash on the M180 near Scunthorpe on Tuesday morning.
Humberside Police said shortly after 7.15am that emergency services were in attendance on the M180 eastbound, near to the junction of the M181. The crash involved a lorry and a van.
The M180 near Scunthorpe is closed in both directions between junctions two and three.
National Highways said it is unclear how long the road will be closed with police investigation work and recovery of the vehicles needed to be completed – see more information about the diversion route here.
#Scunthorpe due to a serious RTC on the M180, the motorway is currently closed. All traffic is diverting through Scunthorpe. Therefore, we are experience severe congestion that is causing delays to bus services in the Scunthorpe area.
— Stagecoach East Midlands (@StagecoachEMid) August 2, 2022
Traffic update: There is heavy traffic building on the Humber Bridge due to the M180 being closed in both directions.
Please follow the official M180 diversion.https://t.co/mVZCk6ANs6
— Humber Bridge News (@HumBridgeNews) August 2, 2022
Emergency services are in attendance at a road traffic collision on the M180 east bound, near to the junction of the M181.
There is currently standing traffic on the M180 east bound between junctions 2 and 3.
Motorists are are asked to avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/m81bic1apS
— Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) August 2, 2022
The Lincolnite contacted Humberside Police for further information.