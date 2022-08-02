Wanted: Prison absconding ‘Rylan’ tattoo man with links to Boston
Police are advising people to not approach him
A 26-year-old man with links to Boston is wanted by officers in Doncaster after failing to return from his release on temporary licence to HMP Hatfield.
Lewis Peters is serving a 12-year sentence for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
He failed to return to HMP Hatfield on Thursday, July 28 and South Yorkshire Police officers are now appealing for help to locate him.
Peters has links to Nottingham, Birmingham and the Boston area of Lincolnshire.
South Yorkshire Police are advising people to not approach Peters if they see him, but to call 999 quoting incident number 39 of July 29, 2022.
The force said: “Peters is white, and described as around 6ft tall, of stocky build, with short brown hair. His beard is more trimmed than shown in this photograph.
“He is believed to have a tattoo sleeve on his right arm of religious images, and a tattoo on his left arm that says ‘Rylan’.”
Anyone with information regarding Peters’ whereabouts can contact officers via live chat, South Yorkshire Police’s online portal, or by calling 101.