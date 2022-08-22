New HD X-Ray facility opens at Grimsby hospital

With a has a much lower radiation dose for patients

The first fully digital X-Ray room at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby has officially opened.

The new, state-of-the-art equipment not only allows teams to carry out instantaneous X-Rays with high-definition imaging but also has a considerably lower radiation dose for patients.

The new facility was opened by Chairman of the Trust Board, Sean Lyons who said: “It was a real privilege to be at the opening of this fantastic facility, and I would like to thank everyone that made this happen.

“This is yet another improvement to our Trust’s capability to provide first-class care for our patients, and a better work environment for our staff, who do such a great job every day.”

As well as being specifically designed to accommodate the needs of all potential patients, it has a range of tools to help our Radiographers too.

These include a video camera which is attached to the X-Ray tube and shows the area being X-Rayed in real time, helping to enhance accuracy and assist in training.

It also has new software packages which can help to identify some conditions automatically.

Head of Radiography, Tim Mawson, explained further: “This room will help us to reduce the waiting time for patients, increase diagnostic accuracy and enhance the overall experience for our patients.

“The room has been designed with the comfort of our patients in mind, with soothing mood lighting to help put them at their ease.

“I would also like to thank the Health Tree Foundation, which has funded the installation of Sky Inside ceiling panels for the facility.

“Again, these skyscapes – which give the illusion of looking out through the ceiling – can help patients who are lying down to relax during the examination.”

Charity Manager Clare Woodard added: “The Health Tree Foundation was delighted to be involved in this project and was able to fund the specialised ceiling tiles.

“These make such a difference to the environment, bringing the outdoors inside, to create a fresh and calming atmosphere for patients and staff.”