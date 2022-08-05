New Lincoln takeaway gets one star hygiene rating
Inspectors said improvement is required
A takeaway in Lincoln has seen its food hygiene rating drop down to one star after an inspection earlier this summer.
Charlie’s Top Kebab & Pizza, which is located at The Roundhouse at 358b High Street next to Lincoln Magistrates Court, was visited by City of Lincoln Council inspectors on June 30, 2022 and the new one star rating was published this week.
Inspectors deemed that improvement is necessary in the area of ‘hygienic food handling’, while major improvement is required in the ‘management of food safety’.
The ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’ was rated as generally satisfactory after the inspection.
The Lincolnite visited Charlie’s Top Kebab & Pizza on Friday afternoon and we were told by a staff member that a manager would be in touch with a response, but no response was received by the time of publication.
Previously the takeaway received four star ratings in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 while trading under its previous name of Mr Chippy.
Mr Chippy, which currently has a four star rating, has since relocated slightly further up the High Street on the other side of the road, and is understood to have the same owner.