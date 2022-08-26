North East Lincolnshire Council warns shops over underage vape sales

The most common source of supply for underage vapers is shops

Public Health and Trading Standards officers at North East Lincolnshire Council have issued a warning to local shops over the sale of vapes to underage customers.

Almost 300 convenience store retailers in North East Lincolnshire have been written to by Trading Standards officers, advising them of the law and their responsibilities.

Despite it being illegal to sell or supply vapes to under-18s, the most common source of supply for underage vapers is shops (47%).

Anyone founds to be selling vape products to under-18s could face prosecution. This includes e-liquids, vape devices and any other accessories used for vaping.

It’s also illegal for adults to purchase vape products for under-18s. Anyone caught breaking this law could face prosecution in much the same way you would if you bought alcohol or tobacco products for minors.

The move follows a number of inspections carried out in April this year by Trading Standards officers at small business premises in the borough to search for illegal disposable vaping devices containing high levels of nicotine.

Councillor Stan Shreeve, portfolio holder health, wellbeing and adult social care at North East Lincolnshire Council, said:

“We are increasingly concerned about the number of children and young people taking up disposable vapes in the borough – especially those who have not smoked before.

“That’s why we need to ensure that we have strict regulations and controls over vaping products to protecting the health of future generations.”