Opening date set for ‘raunchy’ GloryHoles Golf in Lincoln

Bar and golf games, with full course to follow

GloryHoles Golf will open its third bar next week as it transforms the former Intersport shop on Lincoln High Street into a venue for ‘raunchy mini-golf action’.

Operations Manager Frazer Wilson told The Lincolnite that the bar and an array of golf games will open to customers on Thursday, August 11. The full 18-hole course will be ready to play on September 23.

The bar area is expected to include arcade machines, pool, and golf games such as chipping up a ramp and Puttleboard.

There will be a cocktail menu, with food launching a few weeks later, while there will also be a fun photo booth for customers to enjoy.

In addition, The Party Penthouse on the top floor will be available for private hire later this month.

Although he was keeping his cards close to his chest about the 18 holes, including 13 lucky dips, Operations Manager Frazer said: “It will be adult crazy golf with twists and turns and raunchy artwork not he wall, from a bar scene, through to a street scene, to a rave cave.

“We are really looking forward to opening and are working hard getting the site ready. We can’t wait to get the footfall coming through the door and being part of the city.”

The new venue in Lincoln will create 20 new jobs, with 12 staff having been taken on already.

GloryHoles Golf was set up by business partners Dan Brown, Drew Hewitt and ‘Trig’ Hood of Curious Venues, who have so far opened venues with their ‘unique adult mini-golf experience’ in Nottingham and Sheffield.

The Lincoln venue will be priced at £10 per head from Monday to Thursday, and then £12 Friday to Sunday.

It will be open 4pm-11pm on Mondays, 12pm-11pm Tuesdays to Thursdays, 12pm-1am Fridays and Saturdays, and 12pm-10pm on Sundays.