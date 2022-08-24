Over 50 refugees housed in North East Lincolnshire on Ukraine Independence Day

TODAY, on Ukraine Independence Day, North East Lincolnshire Council’s leader has voiced his support to the country’s nationals now living here, and to their local hosts.

It was today in 1991 that Ukraine’s parliament vowed to separate from the Soviet Union – a day that also marks six months since war began.

In the course of those six months, 56 people have escaped the fighting to find sanctuary and new futures in North East Lincolnshire as part of the national Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

Nationally, the UK has so far welcomed more than 100,000 people with the numbers locally set to increase further as sponsors continue to come forward. Sponsors apply to welcome individuals or families into their homes and are properly matched to people fleeing the war, following the appropriate safeguarding checks.

As guardians of the Homes for Ukraine scheme in the borough, North East Lincolnshire Council has worked hard to settle the people with their sponsors, and says Leader Cllr Philip Jackson this will continue. The Ukraine flag continues to fly above our Town Hall as a reflection of the borough’s support.

“The Ukraine people need to know we are thinking of them today. We cannot give them that independence back but what we can do is let them know our hearts continue to go out to those who remain in their homeland, and to wish all those who have arrived in North East Lincolnshire the very, very best,” he said.

“We are so pleased to have welcomed these individuals and families so far and will continue to do so. I also extend my thanks to all our sponsors who have opened their homes, along with those people within our communities who have supported them. It is a time for reflection today as we recall the dreadful events of the last six months and we all live in the hope that this can, and will be resolved,” added Cllr Jackson.

To find out more about the sponsor scheme please go to Help and support for Ukraine – NELC | NELC (nelincs.gov.uk)