Poignant Lincoln march and ceremony marks Ukrainian Independence Day

It is an important day for thousands of teens across the UK, as students find out their GCSE results. In Lincolnshire, the mood is a positive one thanks to record breaking grades, despite the ongoing difficulties of COVID-19.

Nationally, 73.2% of GCSEs were marked at grades 4/C or above this year, which is down from 77.1% in 2021 but over 5% higher than pre-pandemic figures.

These figures come as examinations returned for GCSEs and A-Levels for the first time since 2019, with teacher-assessed grades being awarded in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The GCSE results could open up a number of pathways for students, whether it be the pursuit of apprenticeships or further education in the form of A-Levels.

Any students disappointed with their grades has been reminded of the support available to them, which can be found at Lincolnshire County Council’s Family Services Directory and Local Offer website.

Here you will be able to find information, collated by the county council and Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, about the career opportunities available to young people in the county.

Here are how some of Lincolnshire’s schools fared this GCSE results day:

Lincoln University Technical College

Students at Lincoln UTC have been praised for their “outstanding” GCSE results this year, achieving 79% and 85% pass rates in English and Maths respectively.

Principal of Lincoln UTC, John Morrison said: “When I look at our students I am humbled by their fortitude and resilience. They are a generation whose experience and education have been hit so much over the last few years.

“Therefore, we are particularly pleased that despite numerous challenges our students have achieved excellent and very well-deserved GCSE results.”

Lincoln Christs Hospital School

It is a day to celebrate “personal excellence” at Lincoln Christs Hospital School, as many students not only meet their predicted grades, but surpass them on GCSE results day.

Headteacher Mr McKeown said: “Our whole community is very proud of our students and staff. They have worked very hard and they have achieved the grades they deserve. Our teachers are superb and our pastoral support is second to none.

“A massive well done to everyone who has fought through the last three years with great perseverance and resilience. They have shown great optimism and unity and their determination has paid off.”

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy

Lincoln’s Sir Robert Pattinson Academy achieved an exceptional pass rate this GCSE results day, with all three science subjects returning 100% pass grades and many more subjects seeing over 80%.

Headteacher Dale Hardy said: “The last few years have been enormously challenging for both students and teachers alike. However, here at SRPA, we have overcome barriers to ensure that our students have performed exceptionally well.

“We are incredibly proud of their resilience and determination and overjoyed by the outstanding set of results despite the demands upon them.”

North Kesteven Academy

It was a tale of high grades and immense pride for the students at North Kesteven Academy this results day, as the school celebrates an impressive set of results among difficult circumstances.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Whilst we are always proud of the academic achievements of our young people, this year’s cohort of students who have undertaken external examinations have made us incredibly proud of their success, in spite of the many disruptions to their education that they have experienced due to the pandemic.

“Their resilience, optimism and capacity to adapt have been ever-present and we have been so happy to celebrate their successes with them today as they have collected their results. All students should be proud of what they have achieved and there are some students in particular whose results are outstanding.”

William Farr Church of England Comprehensive

More than a quarter of all grades at William Farr C of E Comprehensive School were awarded at grade 7 and above, marking a very successful GCSE results day.

Headteacher Jonathan Knowler said “I am very proud of the students. They have worked extremely hard and shown remarkable commitment and resilience over the last two years with significant disruption to their education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was great to see them celebrating their success and progressing to their next steps. The results are testament to the dedication of staff to ensure our students realise their potential.”

Charles Read Academy

The Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen saw a series of impressive results on GCSE results day, following the return of examinations post-pandemic.

Executive Principal, Sue Jones of Charles Read Academy said: “At CRA we are academically ambitious for every child, no matter what their background, prior attainment or needs.

“We have high expectations and aspirations for students and demonstrate complete belief in them. This is borne out by our fantastic results this summer.”

Lincoln Minster School

At Lincoln Minster School, more than a third of grades were at the top level of 7-9 grades, with a wide range of subjects on offer.

Maria Young, head at Lincoln Minster School, said: “Congratulations to all our Year 11 students who received an excellent set of GCSE grades today. We are very proud of all of them, with many truly outstanding results to celebrate.

“All the grades represent a personal triumph for our pupils: their resilience amidst a very tough and uncertain few years has been remarkable, and we wish them every success as they step up to the next stage of their education in September.”

Kesteven & Sleaford High School

It was a truly fantastic day for Sleaford’s all-girl high school, with 52% of exams entered resulting in the top three grades, and six students managing a grade 9 in ten subjects.

Head of School Jo Smith said: “We are delighted to celebrate some outstanding GCSE results with our Year 11 students today. We know just how hard our students worked and how much perseverance they had shown during a difficult two years.

“Results have exceeded our expectations and are testament to the efforts of staff, the support of parents and of course the diligence of students themselves. Today is all about celebrating their success and planning for the next steps in their studies.”

Lincoln Castle Academy

Lincoln Castle Academy is reflecting on the school’s positive trajectory, as this year’s GCSE results exceed those in 2019.

Richard Hanson, the new Principal at Lincoln Castle Academy, said: “The last few years have thrown up their challenges for us all.

“These students have not only managed the rigours of their courses, but also the

uncertainty of a pandemic. As well as celebrating their talents and abilities, we should also applaud these students for their determination and tenacity.”

Bourne Academy

There was plenty of cause for celebration at Bourne Academy, as the school’s best ever GCSE results came through this year.

Mr Matt Sammy, Head of School at Bourne Academy said: “Following our outstanding Sixth Form results last week, I am utterly thrilled with this year’s GCSE and BTEC results.

“I am immensely proud to be leading a school with such dedicated staff who continue to go above and beyond to ensure every young person can fulfil their potential and today’s results are testament to the hard work that our students and staff have put in over the past few years.”

Spalding Academy

The same could be said for Spalding Academy, which saw its highest set of GCSE and vocational results ever.

Mrs Jemma Curson, Head of School at Spalding Academy said: “I am delighted with our students record breaking GCSE results. Since I joined Spalding Academy as Head of School in April 2022, it quickly became apparent that our Year 11 cohort were incredibly hardworking and determined to achieve their very best.

“I would like to thank our staff who always go above and beyond to support our young people. Our studentsand staff have worked extremely hard to uphold our extremely high standards and achieve this record set of remarkable grades. Our school community deserve these superb results!”

Sir William Robertson Academy

There were grade 9’s aplenty at Sir William Robertson Academy this GCSE results day, with many students now preparing to stay at the school for A-Level or BTEC studies.

Mark Guest, Headteacher, commented: “We are delighted that the hard work of our students has been fully reflected in this year’s outstanding results which break all records for our GCSE examination performance.

“These fantastic outcomes are a direct consequence of our students’ commitment and resilience, highly effective teaching from school staff and the valued support and encouragement from our families.”