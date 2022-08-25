Poignant Lincoln march and ceremony marks Ukrainian Independence Day

Shoes were laid on the ground near Lincoln Cathedral in memory of children who lost their lives in the war in Ukraine in an event commemorating Ukrainian Independence Day.
A march of solidarity and remembrance was held in Lincoln on Wednesday, August 24, marking 31 years of freedom from the Soviet Republic, and after the tragedy of the Russian invasion earlier this year.
The walk began from St Mary le Wigford Church – the base of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre of Lincoln – before travelling through the High Street, The Strait, Steep Hill, and Exchequergate.
A march of solidarity and remembrance for Ukraine. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Holding banners calling for peace for Ukraine. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
After arriving at Lincoln Cathedral, there was then a short ceremony in memory of the “Lost Children of Ukraine”.
To embrace the true spirit of the event, participants were encouraged to either hold or wear something blue and/or yellow, signifying the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
People gathered outside Lincoln Cathedral for Ukrainian Independence Day. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Ukrainian refugee Oleksandr Nykonenko, who is living and working in Lincoln, attended the poignant event to mark Ukrainian Independence Day. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Since the spring, almost 850 Ukrainians have made Lincolnshire their temporary home under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. Among those attending the event was Oleksandr Nykonenko, who is staying with his Lincoln host Robert Oldfield and is working in the city as a mechanic.