Police close A52 near Grantham due to serious crash
The road has been closed in both directions
A section of the A52 at Sedgebrook near Grantham has been closed in both directions due to a serious collision this morning.
The crash happened near to The Gap Inn between Sedgebrook and Easthorpe at around 6.20am on Thursday. August 4.
The road has been closed at the junction for Allington.
A bystander and photographer at the scene said recovery began at around 8.30am and that three vehicles appeared to be involved: “One small, one transit style on its side and a HGV deep in the hedge row. It may be some time to clear.”
It is not yet clear if there have been any injuries as a result of the collision.
Lincolnshire Police said updates would be posted on social media once more information is available.