Police search for man wanted on prison recall after robbery allegation
Potential £1,000 reward for anyone who can help
We are launching a fresh appeal for help to locate 23-year-old Ty McLaggan.
McLaggan was released from prison on licence, and he has now been recalled to prison. We would also like to speak with him in connection with a robbery allegation.
We believe there are a number of areas he has links to: Gainsborough, Skegness, Worksop, Retford, and Nottingham.
We are reminding people that information can be reported completely anonymously via the charity CrimeStoppers.
If the information you give to the charity is of significant use to us and leads to an arrest or charge, you could receive a reward of up to £1,000.
If you know where he is, or have seen him, please contact us.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online
- You can call us on 101 quoting ‘Incident 48 of 24 July’.
- You can email: [email protected] adding ‘Incident 48 of 24 July’ in the subject line.