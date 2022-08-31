Reduced city centre student accommodation plans up for approval

Plans for a new 80-bed student accommodation build will be up for approval next week.

The City of Lincoln Council’s Planning Committee will be asked next Wednesday to give approval to Harry Conti and Marcus Askam-Yates’ proposals to build a single storey extension to the roof of a warehouse on Tanners Lane, off Lincoln High Street, and a four-storey extension to the east of the site to convert it into the 21 student flats to be known as The Hideout.

The pair originally planned to build 127 beds across 36 flats, however, officers raised concerns regarding the initial proposals, saying the size of development would “compromise the existing warehouse”, be out of context and harmful to the existing buildings.

Following revisions to the plans for the former Lincolnshire Sports Partnership site, however, officers will tell councillors on Wednesday: “The principle of the use on the site, within the Central Mixed Use Area, is considered to be acceptable.

“The retention of and works to the existing warehouse are welcomed, which would enhance its historic character.

“The design and scale of the extensions are considered to be acceptable, complementing the original architectural style of the building and surroundings.

“The proposals would therefore also preserve and enhance the views into and out of the conservation area”

Despite some concerns from nearby addresses, the officers said the proposals would not cause “undue harm” to the amenity of neighbouring properties and, subject to noise mitigation measures, would “provide an appropriate level of amenity for future occupants.”

If approved the developers would be asked to pay a financial contribution of £22,000 towards local healthcare.