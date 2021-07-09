Plans to build eco-friendly student flats in Lincoln

The warehouse conversion will have an industrial feel

Two ex-University of Lincoln alumni want to build a block of flats for students run entirely on renewable energy.

Harry Conti and Marcus Askam-Yates’ letting agency Student Housing, has applied to the City of Lincoln Council for permission to build an energy efficient 127-bedroom accommodation block on Tanner’s Lane .

According to the developers, the build, which will be named The Hideout, will include a mix of one to five bedroom apartments.

It will see an existing Lincolnshire Co-operative warehouse converted and extension built to the side.

Student Housing lets to more than 1,500 tenants in three cities across the East Midlands.

Managing director Harry, a former law student at the university, said: “After many months working on this project I’m pleased to see planning submitted.

“We’ve used industry-leading design techniques to create a space that both accommodates for the needs of tenants while maintaining an appealing external aesthetic.

“Hidden in a former works yard, this accommodation will provide market-leading accommodation to the city’s student population whilst freeing up housing stock in other areas of the city for local residents.”

The building will have an industrial style on the outside and will include common spaces for group work and social activities, a ground floor terrace, bike storage and outdoor social spaces.

It will also host a number of events exclusively for tenants.

The project is being completed in conjunction with Lincoln-based firm Wilson Architects.

Director Adam Wilson said: “The scheme is something we are really proud of as a practice, and builds on the history of the site and the existing warehouse.

‘The smaller clusters of bedrooms makes this site a really personal and unique design that has a totally different experience to traditional student accommodation.

“We are sure this would become a real asset to the city.”