Lincoln
July 9, 2021

Plans to build eco-friendly student flats in Lincoln

The warehouse conversion will have an industrial feel
Plans for the new student accommodation have been submitted. | Image: Wilson Architects

Two ex-University of Lincoln alumni want to build a block of flats for students run entirely on renewable energy.

Harry Conti and Marcus Askam-Yates’ letting agency Student Housing, has applied to the City of Lincoln Council for permission to build an energy efficient 127-bedroom accommodation block on Tanner’s Lane .

According to the developers, the build, which will be named The Hideout, will include a mix of one to five bedroom apartments.

It will see an existing Lincolnshire Co-operative warehouse converted and extension built to the side.

Student Housing lets to more than 1,500 tenants in three cities across the East Midlands.

Managing director Harry, a former law student at the university, said: “After many months working on this project I’m pleased to see planning submitted.

“We’ve used industry-leading design techniques to create a space that both accommodates for the needs of tenants while maintaining an appealing external aesthetic.

“Hidden in a former works yard, this accommodation will provide market-leading accommodation to the city’s student population whilst freeing up housing stock in other areas of the city for local residents.”

The external will have an industrial look to it. | Image: Wilson Architects

The building will have an industrial style on the outside and will include common spaces for group work and social activities, a ground floor terrace, bike storage and outdoor social spaces.

It will also host a number of events exclusively for tenants.

The project is being completed in conjunction with Lincoln-based firm Wilson Architects.

An artist’s impression of the designs. | Image: Wilson Architects

Director Adam Wilson said: “The scheme is something we are really proud of as a practice, and builds on the history of the site and the existing warehouse.

‘The smaller clusters of bedrooms makes this site a really personal and unique design that has a totally different experience to traditional student accommodation.

“We are sure this would become a real asset to the city.”

