Retail ban for prolific Gainsborough shop thief

A prolific shop thief who was responsible for stealing more than £500 of goods between April and June has been banned from entering any retail premises in Gainsborough.

Nyree Bonner, 48, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and a Community Order after being convicted of six counts of theft of goods including cleaning products, clothing, plants and toys.

The thefts took place at shops in the town including Heron Foods, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Wilkinsons and Morrisons.

The most recent offending took place in June, but Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard how her offending dated back to January 2021 when considering the CBO and Community Order. The hearing also took into account a failure to surrender to court in May 2021. She had also pleaded guilty to attempted theft and two incidents of assaults.

Her Community Order requires her to have treatment for drug dependency either by or under the direction of the charity We Are With You for six months. Her three-year CBO, which started on 10 August, has conditions not to enter any retail premises in Gainsborough except Caddy’s Cabin in Trinity Street and the Co-op Pharmacy in Market Street.

The CBO is an order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court. If it’s breached, this is a criminal offence and custodial sentence can be enforced to deal with the individual.

This is the result of proactive work between the Gainsborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and Shop Watch initiative run by West Lindsey District Council.

Inspector Gary Brockie from the West Lindsey NPT, said: “Nyree bonner has caused persistent issues within the Gainsborough community for a long time. She targeted retail premised with no regard for the impact her actions would have on staff, the business or the local community, and also carried out several assaults.

“We want to protect our communities for all types of offending, and orders like this enable us to send a clear message that her behaviour won’t be tolerated. It also provides reassurance to our community that if she does breach the conditions, she will face a criminal conviction which could lead to prison time. She now has an opportunity to take the help and support being offered and rehabilitate herself.”

We keep a continued watch of people who have been issued with CBOs, and we proactively release their image so that members of the community have the opportunity to recognise offending, and are more able to report an incident if one occurs.

If you have an incident you feel needs police attention, please contact us on 101.