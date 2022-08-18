The next chapter: Lincoln Book Festival returns this autumn

A line-up of Lincolnshire authors including best-selling thriller writer Samantha Lee Howe, George Mann and Jane Savidge will feature in the Lincoln Book Festival this October.

The Festival will offer a series of completely free literary events designed to champion new creative writing from across Lincolnshire in a new, abridged, format.

After two years disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, for this year only the festival will be packing the full programme into one long weekend of literary celebrations.

Events cater for all ages and interests, running from October 13 to 15 at venues including The Drill, The Collection and Lincoln Central Library in the heart of Lincoln. Tickets will be available to book from 5 September 2022.

All events will be free to attend and place a firm focus on emerging and established Lincolnshire-based writers and works inspired by the county.

Fiction, non-fiction and kids’ books will feature on the programme with a line-up of authors including multi-award winning children’s writer Hannah Gold who will be discussing her latest book ‘The Lost Whale’.

Fans of crime fiction can hear from a host of Lincolnshire crime writers including George Mann, author of the Newbury & Hobbes series of alternate history novels, Samantha Howe, whose novel ‘The Stranger in our Bed’ has been adapted into a film coming out in September, as well as Lynne McEwan and Nick Louth.

Festival Programme

Thursday, October 13 – 90’s Britpop at The Drill

7pm – Jane Savidge, author of ‘Here They Come With Their Make Up On’ will discuss her experience as a part of the birth of Britpop, working with bands like Pulp, Elastica and Suede. Also, Miki Berenyi, from band Lush will be discussing her memoir. In conversation with Dr Guy Mankowski.

Friday, October 14 – Crime at The Collection

6.30pm – The panel of crime writers including George Mann, Samantha Lee Howe, Lynne McEwan and Nick Louth will be in conversation with panel chair Tim Rideout.

Saturday morning, October 15 – Children’s at Lincoln Central Library

10am – With Bethany Walker and her book ‘Do Lions Hate Haircuts?’

11.30am – Acclaimed children’s writer Aisha Bushby describing her magical book, ‘A Flash of Fireflies’ – a story about family, friendship and belonging.

2pm – Hannah Gold will discussing her award-winning books.

Saturday evening, October 15 – Weird Wolds (venue TBC)

7pm – A speakeasy style event where audiences can enjoy stories of Lincolnshire oddities through local folklore and pseudo-folklore inspired by Lincolnshire’s landscapes, legends and local history.

Lincoln Book Festival chair Phil Hamlyn Williams said: “We’re looking forward to October’s Lincoln Book Festival and have planned a rich variety of literary events – whether you’re into magical children’s stories or thrilling crime fiction.

“Our focus for the 2022 festival is on staging exciting guest author talks, panel discussions, and book signings packed into one long literary weekend, so avid readers and aspiring writers have more opportunity to get involved, whether they’re local to Lincoln or visitors.

“There are daytime activities for families to enjoy as well as a great line-up of evening events.

“It promises to be a real celebration of creative writing talent from Lincolnshire with many of our guest authors living and working in the county.

“Best of all – tickets are free!”

Places, however, will be limited so prior booking is essential.