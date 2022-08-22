See inside abandoned sea fort near Grimsby, sold at auction for £490k

A Grimsby man with a passion for jet skiing recently went inside an abandoned armour-plated World War One sea fort in the Humber Estuary, not too far from his home town.

Bull Sand Fort, built between 1915 and 1919 sits three miles from Grimsby, and can only be reached by boat or helicopter…well, and jet ski!

Agents Savills told the BBC that there were “a lot of bidders” for the building which had a starting price of £50,000, but sold for a more impressive £490,000 in late July this year. This comes after its sister fort on Haile Sand sold at auction in 2018 for £117,000.

Chris Harrison works on the wind turbines but has a big passion for water sports, in particular jet skiing, and went out recently to visit both sea forts.

He told The Lincolnite that he recently went out on his jet ski with his son Lewis and “it was all unlocked” and said “I’m sure they’re classed as a safe haven for people on the water, so you’re allowed to venture on them”.

Chris said: “There used to be a giant steel net between the two forts to stop submarines coming up the river in the war.

“Lewis has always been interested in forts and wanted to go explore. What better way to learn history than going exploring.”

The fort, which is big enough to house 200 people, was reinforced with concrete and fitted with 12in (30cm) armour, designed to withstand gunfire from battleships.

It was built, along with its smaller companion fort on Haile Sand, to protect the sea entrance to the Humber estuary, but both were completed after WW1 ended.

Steven Morish, from Savills, previously told BBC that suggestions for its future use included a “high-end hotel, restaurant, Airbnb, Grand Designs-style personal dwelling, retreat or a tourist attraction”.

Dr Robb Robinson, honorary research fellow at the Blaydes Maritime Centre at the University of Hull, said the fort was “manned up until the late 1950s”, and the building would be a bit “short on mod cons and a bit bracing” for anyone to live there.