‘Skegness is my Las Vegas’: The life of an Elvis impersonator

Martin Walters says being Elvis is “part of his soul”

A man who has been impersonating legendary singer Elvis Presley for nine years said Skegness is “my Las Vegas”.

Martin Walters, AKA Memphis Flash, a support worker who cares for people with autism and learning difficulties, was listened to by his Uncle singing on his friend’s karaoke, and it was said he sounded “a bit like Elvis”.

Martin told BBC Look North: “I thought ‘yeah, why not’? I eventually bought my own gear, I got a gig somewhere and I went from there, and it’s just a thousand gigs later.”

He said: “It’s like part of my soul. It’s like if I didn’t do it I’d be miserable. It’s just a part of me. It’s a part of my nature.”

He added: “I’ve been playing here for nine years now, this is my residency, it’s my Las Vegas.

“I see it as a personal tribute to Elvis: my love, my passion for Elvis – not trying to take the mick or laugh.

“I’ve got love and admiration for him. Even my kids think he’s like an uncle or something. It’s just love, I just love the bloke.”