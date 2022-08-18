Sleaford amputee defies the odds to complete 5k fundraiser

A motorcyclist from Sleaford who had his right leg amputated following a crash has completed a five kilometre walk in aid of the Richard Whitehead Foundation, which promotes sport for people with a life-changing injury.

Andrew Pearson, 51, took part in the ‘Run With Rich’ event at Holme Pierrepont Country Park in Nottinghamshire alongside Jason Chidwick, who was appointed Andrew’s case manager as part of his recovery.

They raised £395 together, and in total the event raised more than £4,000 for the Richard Whitehead Foundation, a charitable organisation set up by Paralympian Richard Whitehead.

Andrew, a father-of-two married to Anthea, 56, suffered life-changing injuries including a brain injury, fractures, dislocated joints and nerve damage when a car pulled out in front of him in Sleaford in 2019.

Andrew was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. He underwent a number of operations but doctors were unable to save his right leg.

He spent around four months in hospital and a further eight months in a specialist rehabilitation centre before he was allowed home to his family.

His nerve damage means he’s also lost the use of his left hand.

Before the collision, Andrew was a lorry driver and enjoyed running, cycling, karate, swimming, circuit training and dancing, as well as fixing cars and motorbikes.

He has been unable to return to his job because of his injuries.

Andrew said: “Trying to come to terms with my injuries and how not only my life but my family’s lives changed in a split-second was particularly difficult. While Anthea and the kids visited me in hospital as much as they could there was a lot of time where I just by myself.

“While that was incredibly tough it also gave my time to think about the future and setting myself targets and goals.

“I’ve always tried to be a positive person and drew on that. While I lost my leg I also felt fortunate that I didn’t lose my life in the collision.

“After my surgery initially it was thought that I wouldn’t be able to walk for any time or distance with a prosthesis so taking part in the event gave me something to focus on.

“The event was pretty difficult but I was determined not to let it beat me. I’m now looking at other challenges that I can take part in. It’s just my way of giving something back as I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for the help I’ve had.

“What happened to me is now in the past and while life may have turned out differently than I expected I still have lots of plans for the future and things I want to achieve or enjoy.

“I just hope that others who have found themselves in a similar situation to what I did don’t feel they have to suffer alone. There’s support out there which makes such a difference.”

Ian Whittaker, the serious injury expert at Irwin Mitchell representing Andrew, said: “Andrew and his family have faced an incredibly difficult few years coming to terms with the collision and his life-changing injuries.

“Despite this, and while facing many challenges, Andrew has always shown a huge amount of courage and determination not to be defined by his injuries and make the most of life.

“Andrew continues to defy expectations and it’s great to see the continued progress in his recovery.

“His story highlights how disability need not be a barrier and how people can continue to flourish through early access to specialist support and rehabilitation.”