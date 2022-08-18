Wigford Way Bridge to receive second mural for Lincoln Creates project

Two artists have been commissioned to provide a 20 metre mural underneath Wigford Way Bridge as part of a creative project in Lincoln.

The 20 metre art project is part of Lincoln Creates 2022, a fund organised by Lincoln Business Improvement Group in a bid to make the city centre a more vibrant place to live and work in.

Art pieces will encourage artists and businesses to come together, in the form of sculptures, murals and installations assisted by grants between £500 and £5,000 to help complete the project.

Wigford Way Bridge will be the target of the latest Lincoln Creates piece, as graffiti art specialists James Mayle and Luke St Clair-Pedroza prepare to embark on a 20 metre mural underneath the bridge.

The artwork will compliment another mural on the opposite side of the bridge, created again by James and Luke, in 2019.

The concept of the design will include themes of heritage, industrial revolution and canal workers, while also referencing popular events such as the annual Steampunk Festival.

The pair will be transforming the area from August 22 to 26, with members of the public encouraged to come along and witness the wall be brought to artistic life.

James was awarded a £3,200 grant as part of the Lincoln Creates fund, with the makeover also being supported by the Lincoln branch of Marks and Spencer – who will be offering facilities to the artists throughout their week of work.

Sue Bell, from Lincoln BIG said: “This is a brilliant project – James and Luke are talented artists, and we expect this new artwork to be a striking attraction for residents, businesses and visitors to the Lincoln.”