Teen dies and two seriously injured in A631 crash near Louth
The collision involved two vehicles
At approximately 7.50pm on Tuesday, 9 August we attended a collision involving a grey Toyota Aygo and a silver Mazda 6 on the A631 near to South Elkington, Louth.
Tragically a 19-year-old female passenger of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.
Two other passengers of the Toyota suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.
If you were in the area of South Elkington around the time of the collision and have any information or dashcam footage that may assist us in our enquiries, please get in touch.
- Call 101 and quote ‘Incident 404 of 9 August’.
- Email: [email protected] and include ‘Incident 404 of 9 August’ in the subject line.