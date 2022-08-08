The Lincolnite tries: The new Be At One Lincoln bar

A new bar promising dancing bartenders and over 100 cocktails will open in Lincoln on Tuesday, and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview as the first customer.

Be At One, which is managed by Stonegate Pub Group, will open on the High Street in the former Curiosity Shop on August 9 after more than £750,000 worth of investment.

The bar features an electric colour scheme with teal, pink and blue furnishings throughout. Gold and silver accents complete the space, with LED walls, ceilings, and neon signs lighting up the night. The bar also has an outside terrace area for guests to enjoy.

Lincoln will be the 38th Be At One to be opened by Stonegate Pub Group in England and Wales and General Manager Oskar Wozniak can’t wait to welcome the first guests through the door.

Oskar, who has worked at other Be At One venues in Birmingham and Leeds, told The Lincolnite: “I am excited. Once we’re open and doing what we do best, throwing a great party and making the best cocktails, we look forward to being a go to venue in Lincoln.”

Bar staff at Be At One Lincoln served up a range of cocktails for The Lincolnite, including classics such as Pornstar Martini, as well as its very own ‘Raspberry Beret’ and ‘Pretty Whiskey Business’.

The new bar saw four members of the Be At One team move over to Lincoln and over 10 new jobs were also created.

Be At One Lincoln will be open daily at the following times:

Monday to Wednesday – 4.30pm-1am

Thursday – 4.30pm-2am

Friday – 3pm-2am

Saturday – 12pm-2am

Sunday – 3pm-1am

See the rest of our Be At One Lincoln tour: