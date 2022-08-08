Lincoln woman enjoys 106th ‘butler in buff’ birthday bash

A Lincoln care home resident had a day she’ll never forget after celebrating her 106th birthday by being served lunch by a butler in the buff.

Norah Shaw received close to 200 birthday cards after an appeal from Tennyson Wharf Care Home in Burton Waters.

As well as being served lunch by a buff butler provided by Butlers in the Buff, Norah also enjoyed a performance from her favourite singer Eleanor Mattley, as well as cake and wine.

The care home said: “Well, what an absolutely fantastic day for a truly special lady.

“We would just like to say a huge thank you to every single person who sent Norah birthday cards and presents. We are all so touched by the heartwarming kindness that has been shown. It really has been astonishing.

“Norah was blown away with the generosity and kindness so thank you to each and and every single person for being so amazing. It was so lovely to all be a part of seeing Norah enjoy them all.

“As you can see, Norah thoroughly enjoyed her butler in the buff surprise. The amazing kitchen supplied a wonderful afternoon tea which Ed, the butler served to Norah. What an experience that was for everyone involved.

“We finished the day with a special performance from Norah’s all time favourite singer Eleanor Mattley Productions – Care Home Entertainment with prosecco and cake. The atmosphere was amazing as staff and residents joined together in song and dance for a truly magnificent afternoon.”