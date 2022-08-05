‘Thoughtless swimmers’ risking lives at Ashby Ville Pond where teen died

Thoughtless swimmers are risking their lives in a lake that has seen a number of tragic drownings – including a teenage boy only last year.

A 14-year-old boy, described as “the brightest star in the sky”, died after getting into difficulties at Ashby Ville Pond last July.

However, young people and families are still swimming in the water, despite signage and public warning of the dangers the notorious pond poses.

Now a hard-hitting joint operation to warn of the fatal dangers saw Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue and North Lincolnshire Council visit the pond.

Taking place on Friday 29 July, uniformed patrols warned bathers of the risks of open water swimming – and reminded them they faced £150 fines if they refused to get out of the water.

The patrols, which will continue over the summer, told parents to keep their children away from the deadly waters and warned anyone swimming of the fatal consequences.

Cllr Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Anyone entering the water at Ashby Ville pond is risking their life.

“Nobody wants to see another tragedy at the site so I am pleading with parents not to let their children go to the pond unsupervised.

“And if they are there as a family please stay out of the water.

“The council will be working with police and fire to warn people of the dangers over the summer months and if people do not take this advice, they will be hit with a £150 fine.”

Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor, Humberside Police, said: “As summer is with us once again, we are reminded of last year’s tragic events. If by offering advice about the dangers of open water, we can save even just one life then it’s worth it.

“People can quickly get into trouble in open water, either because of hidden debris or the shock of the temperature, and no one should enter open water unless they are supervised or there is a lifeguard on duty.

“Please, please take the advice of our emergency services and stay away from open water.”