1 hour ago

Two treated as fire breaks out at industrial site fire near Gainsborough

Multiple fire crews attended the scene. | Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue

Two people who were staying on site were treated by the East Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation as crews continue to tackle a fire on an industrial in Ranskill, Nottinghamshire, not far from Gainsborough.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue are aware that large groups of the public are gathering near the fire involving tyres, which was giving off a lot of black smoke.

They are advising people to stay away from the area to allow crews to resolve the incident safely.

They are being assisted by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue, and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue – see the latest updates here.