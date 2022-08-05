Two treated as fire breaks out at industrial site fire near Gainsborough

With the summer holidays in full swing, here’s a roundup of the fab things to do in Cleethorpes and North East Lincolnshire this August.

The team behind Discover North East Lincolnshire has just sent their latest e-newsletter and it’s full of ideas for things to do in the area for the next couple of months.

www. discovernortheastlincolnshire. co.uk

Around North East Lincs in 80 Ways

In the current issue, they’ve put together a handy guide of 80 great things to do this summer and beyond, and many of them are free.

Called Around North East Lincs in 80 Ways, the online guide covers everything from much loved attractions, walks, trails, outdoors, indoors, history and heritage, things for kids and things for adults, it’s all there!

www.discovernortheastlincolnshire.co.uk/inspire-me/80-ways-in-nelincs/

Mega Mini Beasts

Another activity to watch out for is a brand new Mega Mini Beasts game in the Love Exploring app.

Mega Mini Beasts can be found in at least five parks and open spaces in Cleethorpes and North East Lincolnshire. This is a great way of getting some fresh air, a little exercise and a test of knowledge through the fun quiz. Discover giant beetles, ladybirds, butterflies and more.

For more ideas on what to do in North East Lincolnshire, to download a visitor guide and sign up for what's on news and events, visit www.discovernortheastlincolnshire.co.uk.