Two treated as fire breaks out at industrial site fire near Gainsborough
Multiple fire crews attended the scene
Two people who were staying on site were treated by the East Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation as crews continue to tackle a fire on an industrial in Ranskill, Nottinghamshire, not far from Gainsborough.
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue are aware that large groups of the public are gathering near the fire involving tyres, which was giving off a lot of black smoke.
They are advising people to stay away from the area to allow crews to resolve the incident safely.
They are being assisted by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, Derbyshire Fire & Rescue, and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue – see the latest updates here.
Currently assisting at this incident- smoke can be seen from a large distance. https://t.co/gVFH6GJbDp
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) August 5, 2022