Tributes to much-loved and well-known South Holland councillor

Councillor Newton had been active for nearly 50 years

A much-loved and well-known South Holland District councillor who was a part of the authority for nearly 50 years has sadly died.

Independent Group Leader and Spalding Monkshouse ward member Angela Newton sadly passed away on Tuesday, the authority confirmed.

Councillor Newton, who grew up in Spalding, including an education at Sir John Gleed School, had been a part of SHDC since it was formed in 1973.

Gary Porter, Leader of South Holland District Council said: “Angela’s passing is a devastating shock for us all at South Holland District Council, and no doubt for many residents she ably represented over the years.

“Angela’s tireless contribution to South Holland is well documented and the work Angela did in the community was recognised in her being awarded an MBE in last year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

“Angela was a prominent political figure in the area… and remained a South Holland district councillor ever since the authority was created. She was also the council’s first female chairman.

“Everyone at South Holland District Council would like to offer their sincere condolences to Angela’s son Andrew, husband Alan, grandson Joseph and daughter-in-law Helen at this very difficult time. She will be sorely missed.”

Fellow councillor Roger Gambba-Jones said on Twitter: “I am sadden to hear that Councillor Angela Newton MBE has died in her 50th year of public service to the area she was so dedicated to and passionate about. May she rest in peace.”

She was also a member of Lincolnshire County Council sitting for the Spalding West Ward from 1981-93 and from 2013-the present day.

Councillor Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Angela, who certainly made her mark as a member of Lincolnshire County Council over many years of service.

“I got to know her particularly well when, as leader of the Independent group on the council, they formed a coalition with the Conservative group in 2017. She was a valued member of that leadership team.

“Angela provided considerable support for constituents in her area over many issues.

“She was an active and vocal member on the current Planning and Regulatory, Pensions and Definitive Map and Statement of Public Rights of Way committees.

“She was also a keen scrutineer, as a former vice-chairman of our Overview and Scrutiny Management Board and led various scrutiny reviews in the late 2010’s.

“I know her contribution will be sorely missed by myself and colleagues on the county council as well as the many constituents she has helped in Spalding.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

In between her stints at LCC she sat as the first female chair of South Holland District Council.

Councillor Newton was a member of a number of charities and organisations – including the South Holland Voluntary Car Scheme – and often highlighted a number of public concerns around issues such as the Spalding West Relief Road.

She was awarded the MBE (Member of the British Empire) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2021 for her voluntary work.

Her public life also saw her foray into local drainage boards, In Bloom competitions and Keep Britain Tidy campaigns.