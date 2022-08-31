New machine in North Lincolnshire set to repair potholes four times faster

Residents are being asked to help name the machine

A new pothole repairing machine will soon be on the streets across North Lincolnshire – filling potholes four times faster than the current system.

The new machine – part of the council’s multi-million pound highways investment – is greener, safer, quicker and creates better repairs.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, is looking forward to seeing the pothole machine out on the roads. He said: “Innovation must be at the heart of all we do to fix perennial problems and here we can see a commitment to doing things differently to ensure our roads are safe for motorists.

“We cannot stop potholes forming but we can improve how we tackle the problem – this new machine it means they can be repaired much quicker and it will play a big part in our highway improvement works going forward.”

The new machine, which is being leased from Scunthorpe-based business Archway Roadmaster, reduces carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent.

It is safer for those carrying out the work and drivers as everything is controlled from inside the cab and it is much quicker, repairing defects in minutes with minimal disruption to traffic.

Cllr Neil Poole, cabinet member for Highways, said: “This is a strategic investment in our road network and will make a huge difference to communities across the area.”

Now the council is looking for suggestions to name the machine ahead of its maiden shift – anything goes, as long as they are fun, original – and clean.

Cllr Poole added: “As it’s the first pothole machine we are using in North Lincolnshire, we decided it was only right and proper it is given a name. We received some amazing ideas from people when naming the gritters so I’m expecting some imaginative ideas this time.”

To submit your name ideas, fill in the online form here.