Two arrested following bladed weapon reports in Grimsby
Two men are in custody after officers were called to reports of an incident on Hainton Avenue, Grimsby, at around 8:55pm last night (Monday, August 29).
It was reported that a man had entered a property whilst carrying a bladed weapon.
Officers conducted a search of the property and arrested two men on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. They both remain in our custody at this time.
Enquiries are ongoing, but if anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 575 of 29 August.