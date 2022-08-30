Two arrested following bladed weapon reports in Grimsby

A family have been left sleeping in their living room after discovering “disgusting” mould in their bedroom.

Stephen and Nicole say they and their five-year-old daughter have been made poorly by the damp problems in their Metheringham council home.

They only discovered the extent of the mould when their wallpaper was peeled back by contractors, who reportedly described the upstairs as “unliveable”.

The council says that the property is in good condition, and will be carrying out work this week to fix the problems long-term.

Stephen and Nicole refuse to move back into the rooms until the problems have been sorted.

“We have had problems with mould ever since we moved in five years ago, despite cleaning it constantly,” Stephen said.

“When the contractors pulled back the wallpaper, we were shocked by how much green and black mould there was – it was disgusting.

“The wall was so wet that pieces were coming away with the paper.

“Then they went in the loft and said the insulation was very damp, which was likely causing the problem.

“We expected an eight-hour job – instead they said the rooms were ‘unlievable’ and there was nothing they could do that day.

“We’ve moved the bed downstairs and won’t be going back up until it’s safe.”

The couple fear that the damp may be behind persistent health problems they’ve had.

“Our daughter has bad coughs that go on for months every winter. She’s asthmatic, so these need antibiotics to go away,” Stephen said.

“Sometimes when we wake up, it’s hard to breathe like there’s an elephant sitting on your chest. Family members have got banging headaches after sleeping in the rooms.”

North Kesteven District Council are planning to remove damp plaster and install insulating board and new plaster this week. A positive pressure fan will also be put in place to improve ventilation.

The couple say they’ve been asking to move for sometime, but are still on the council’s waiting list despite getting medical notes about the problems.

“We must have reported these problems about ten times over the years. We’re desperate to them fixed or get out. We can’t put our daughter at risk,” Stephen said.

They say that they plan to put in a complaint to the Housing Ombudsman watchdog unless the problems are resolved.

A North Kesteven District Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the concerns raised by the tenants regarding their home and are working with them proactively on the issues identified.

“Both an officer and our contractor have visited to make detailed assessments of the property following the concerns raised, and remedial works are scheduled to take place this week as a result along with further improvement works planned to help prevent issues from recurring. Our team will continue to liaise with the tenants as all this progresses.”