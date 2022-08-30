Too steep a Hill to climb: Scunthorpe sack manager after dreadful start

Scunthorpe United’s poor start in the National League has resulted in manager Keith Hill losing his job at the Iron, with just three wins from 40 matches in charge.

Keith Hill, 53, has been in charge of Scunthorpe United since November 2021, but he could not guide the Iron to League Two safety, as they were relegated to non-league football at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Promising a new era with younger players, Hill could not turn things round even in a lower division, winning just one and losing the other five of their six National League games so far this season.

So with Scunthorpe lingering in non-league relegation places, Hill has been relieved of his duties as first team manager, along with assistant manager Tony McMahon.

It was a torrid time in North Lincolnshire for Keith Hill, having won just three of his forty games in charge – leaving him with a win percentage of just 7.5%.

His replacement has the unenviable task of turning fortunes around and instilling confidence in a team that has been bereft of it for quite some time.

A Scunthorpe United spokesperson said: “We thank both for their efforts while with the club and wish them the best for the future.

“A further statement regarding the interim management of the team will be released in due course.”