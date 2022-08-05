Wine bar set to open in Louth marketplace

It would be a cafe/bistro by day

A former estate agent office will become a wine bar under new plans for Louth’s marketplace.

Crofts Estate Agents are looking to move to larger premises, and hope to convert the current one on the corner of Mercer Row.

The venue would function as a café or bistro with outdoor seating in the day, and become a wine bar in the evenings.

The application would involve few changes to listed building, except for decoration of the shop front and interior walls.

It would bring back the outdoor seating which was there when the premises was a sweet shop.

Artists impressions show what the bar could look like.

The application says: “The reuse of the building will make a positive contribution to the conservation area through its use and proper maintenance, improving its overall condition/appearance, and bring an active use to the market place.”

Croft Baker says that since moving into the building in 2016, “business has flourished and grown, and they are now seeking to move to larger premises within Louth town centre.”

The suggested opening hours are 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

The plans have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council for consideration.