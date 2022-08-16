Woman suffered bleed on the brain in suspected Bourne assault

We are appealing for information after a woman in her 50s was found with serious injuries in the early hours of yesterday morning (15 August).

We received a report of an injured woman in Church View, Bourne at around 2.50am. She was close to her mobility scooter. Officers attended the incident and found a woman in need of medical assistance.

She has suffered a fracture to her nose, injuries to her knee and has a bleed on the brain, and is being treated in hospital for her injuries.

We have now launched an investigation into assault. At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the cause and circumstances, and we encourage people not to speculate.

We’re asking for anyone who may be able to help us with our investigation to get in touch.

We are keen to see any dashcam, mobile phone footage, doorbell footage, or CCTV of the streets around the area she was found which could help us to piece together her movements and details of what happened. We believe she may have been in the Red Lion Pub in South Road, Bourne earlier that night.

Following initial enquiries, we have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of GBH. He remains in police custody. Officers remain in the area today carrying out further enquiries.

If you have information which could help, there are a number of ways to get in touch