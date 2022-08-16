1 min ago

Inside the £2.5m property with a treehouse, weir, river and outdoor pool

The building dates back to the late 18th century

A magnificent property on an 18-acre plot with treehouses, swimming pools, a river and even a weir is on the housing market – but it will unsurprisingly not come cheap.

Mill House on Stamford Road in Market Deeping is enough to grab anyone’s attention from the very first glance. The six-bedroom house with stunning original features only scratches the surface of what this listing has to offer.

It has been put on the market by estate agents Pelham James in Oakham, at a whopping guide price of £2.5 million (see the full listing here). For that, you get not only the house, but all the additional treats on the 18-acre land.

Located by multiple beds of water, including a river, a stream and a pond. | Photo: Pelham James

Hard to argue with views like this one. | Photo: Pelham James

This includes a multitude of barns and outbuildings, a heated outdoor swimming pool with a slide, beautiful green spaces, a river, stream, pond and, best of all, your very own weir for the vast beds of water.

It is truly one of the finest houses Lincolnshire has to offer, with vintage antiques, large amounts of space and beautiful views that spread out for acres on end.

A fully operational weir right at your fingertips! | Photo: Pelham James

Without further ado, lets take a closer look:

The property dates back to 1782, with some original parts still present to this day. | Photo: Pelham James

A treehouse overlooking your pond, wow. | Photo: Pelham James

Entrance hall leading to a sweeping staircase. | Photo: Pelham James

A traditional dining area with natural light in abundance. | Photo: Pelham James

Six bedrooms in total, all generous in size. | Photo: Pelham James

A drawing room fit for a regal housewarming party. | Photo: Pelham James

It also has its own snooker room with classic features. | Photo: Pelham James

Imagine sitting back and taking this view in on a calm afternoon. | Photo: Pelham James

18th century traditions radiate from Mill House. | Photo: Pelham James

The countryside-inspired kitchen/dining room is understated with low beamed ceilings. | Photo: Pelham James

Heated swimming pool for if you fancy a dip without leaving your land. | Photo: Pelham James

Tranquility. | Photo: Pelham James

You get barns and outbuildings included in the £2.5m deal. | Photo: Pelham James

