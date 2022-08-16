Inside the £2.5m property with a treehouse, weir, river and outdoor pool

A magnificent property on an 18-acre plot with treehouses, swimming pools, a river and even a weir is on the housing market – but it will unsurprisingly not come cheap.

Mill House on Stamford Road in Market Deeping is enough to grab anyone’s attention from the very first glance. The six-bedroom house with stunning original features only scratches the surface of what this listing has to offer.

It has been put on the market by estate agents Pelham James in Oakham, at a whopping guide price of £2.5 million (see the full listing here). For that, you get not only the house, but all the additional treats on the 18-acre land.

This includes a multitude of barns and outbuildings, a heated outdoor swimming pool with a slide, beautiful green spaces, a river, stream, pond and, best of all, your very own weir for the vast beds of water.

It is truly one of the finest houses Lincolnshire has to offer, with vintage antiques, large amounts of space and beautiful views that spread out for acres on end.

Without further ado, lets take a closer look: