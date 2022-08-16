Yellow warning for thunderstorms across Lincolnshire

A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place across Lincolnshire, with torrential rain forecast to cause possible disruption.

The Met Office put a yellow weather warning in place as of midnight on Tuesday, August 16, which affects the whole county, and will run until 11.59pm.

The Met Office said to expect the following during the period of the weather warning on Tuesday:

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

A further yellow warning for thunderstorms will also be in place between midnight and 11.59pm on Wednesday, August 17.

However, this second warning will impact more on the south of the county, including Bourne, Spalding, Long Sutton, Stamford, and Crowland.