More train strikes: Routes cancelled through Lincolnshire

Rail unions have called yet more train strikes over pay and condition disputes for workers, leaving Lincolnshire with a very limited timetable and even no services at all at times this week.

Industrial action at train stations has been an issue facing the British public all summer, with union leaders standing firm against rail bosses in a long-standing dispute over pay and work conditions.

Union leaders are asking for a more reasonable pay rise in line with the cost of living crisis, after the Rail Maritime and Transport Union suggested that Network Rail’s initial offer translated to a real terms pay cut when considering inflation.

Lincoln has been hit with strike action twice over the course of this summer, with a recent picket line on July 27 stating that the workers feel ‘attacked’ by industry bosses – as the station was forced to close for the full day.

New strikes have been organised for Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20, and it is expected to include around 40,000 workers.

This will affect 13 train operators, including East Midlands Railway, Northern Railway and London North Eastern Railway – all of which run routes through Lincolnshire.

East Midlands Railway has announced that it will be running a “significantly reduced” timetable on the affected days, with opening hours and the number of services shrinking.

This means there will be no Skegness summer special services, due to no trains running to or from the seaside resort on Saturday.

In fact, Lincolnshire as a whole will be halted on EMR routes, with services around areas including Lincoln, Sleaford, Gainsborough, Market Rasen and Cleethorpes all showing up as cancelled on the EMR website.

Some Lincoln services to the likes of Peterborough, Nottingham and Doncaster will be available on Friday, August 19, but will again be unavailable on day two of the strike action on Saturday.

Neil Grabham, Customer Services Director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We are extremely disappointed that both RMT and TSSA have decided to opt for counterproductive strikes rather than working with the industry to find a deal that is acceptable for our people, our passengers and for taxpayers.

“As a result, there will be significant changes to our normal timetable, with differences between the timetables on Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August. Some parts of our network will have no train services at all, and other lines will have a reduced level of service.

“I would urge all customers to think carefully about their journeys – and make alternative arrangements if possible.”

The same can be said for London North Eastern Railway, with Lincoln services to London Kings Cross being shelved on Thursday and Saturday, and only limited services running on the Friday between the two strike action days.

Grantham will operate a few services to and from London Kings Cross on strike action days, but Lincoln will be completely left off the timetables due to the industrial action. See the full LNER timetables here.

LNER tickets will not be on sale for Saturday, August 20, and they will also be unavailable for change or reservations of a seat until further notice.

A reduced catering service will run on LNER trains on both days, with some first class lounges and travel centres also potentially being closed.

The advice for Northern Railway is for customers to not travel at all on the days of strike action, affecting those in Lincoln with plans to travel to or from the likes of Leeds and Leicester.

Only a select few routes will run between Thursday and Saturday, covering areas such as Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds, but not Lincolnshire.

Disruption to services is also expected on Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21 as part of a hangover from the industrial action, particularly in the mornings of those days.

You can find full details of the services affected by visiting the Northern Railway website.